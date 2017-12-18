MVP: Munger Tolles' Kelly Klaus

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:32 PM EST) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP’s Kelly Klaus landed a massive win this past year on behalf of major Hollywood film studios that sued movie filtering service VidAngel Inc. for infringing their copyrights, earning him a place among Law360's 2017 Media & Entertainment MVPs.



Kelly Klaus



Munger Tolles His biggest accomplishment this year:



Representing Walt Disney, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Bros., Klaus won a preliminary injunction against VidAngel — which allows users to edit films to remove nudity and violence — by convincing a California federal...

