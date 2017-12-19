Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:47 PM EST) -- Representing the Northeast’s leading provider of fiber technology solutions, Ropes & Gray LLP’s Taylor Hart this year helped usher a monster deal for that company to be acquired by Crown Castle International for $7.1 billion in cash, earning him a spot on Law360’s 2017 Technology MVPs.
Taylor Hart
Ropes & Gray
His biggest accomplishment this year:
A longtime adviser to the Boston investment firm Berkshire Partners, Hart was on hand for Berkshire’s original acquisition of fiber technology giant Lightower Fiber Networks in 2013 and represented that...
MVP: Ropes & Gray's Taylor Hart
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login