MVP: Ropes & Gray's Taylor Hart

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:47 PM EST) -- Representing the Northeast’s leading provider of fiber technology solutions, Ropes & Gray LLP’s Taylor Hart this year helped usher a monster deal for that company to be acquired by Crown Castle International for $7.1 billion in cash, earning him a spot on Law360’s 2017 Technology MVPs.



Taylor Hart



Ropes & Gray His biggest accomplishment this year:



A longtime adviser to the Boston investment firm Berkshire Partners, Hart was on hand for Berkshire’s original acquisition of fiber technology giant Lightower Fiber Networks in 2013 and represented that...

To view the full article, register now.