MVP: Covington's Ben Razi

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 7:59 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP's Ben Razi racked up numerous trial wins across a wide spectrum of legal sectors this year, including a victory against federal attorneys in the Southern District of New York in a rare civil forfeiture case, landing him among Law360's 2017 Trials MVPs.



Ben Razi



Covington His biggest accomplishment this year:



Razi's biggest win of the year might also have been his most unexpected — convincing a jury that the federal government couldn't use civil forfeiture law to seize 47 luxury cars and more...

