MVP: Dakessian Law's Mardiros Dakessian

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:56 PM EST) -- Dakessian Law Ltd. founding partner Mardiros “Marty” Dakessian makes his fourth appearance on the Law360 MVP list this year, thanks to a 15-year personal income tax fight that saved a local entrepreneur $3 million, as well as a $15 million win that cut a Fortune 500 food company's tax bill in half.



Mardiros Dakessian



Dakessian Law His biggest accomplishment this year:



Dakessian said his team’s turbocharged passion for their work gave them a consistency that was greater than any single win. Dakessian said this commitment resulted...

