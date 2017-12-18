MVP: DLA Piper's Maxine Hicks

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:03 PM EST) -- DLA Piper's Maxine Hicks has built a reputation as a leader in shepherding massive mixed-use real estate projects from initial planning stages to opening day, and her recent efforts representing two Major League Baseball teams in the development of new stadiums helped garner her a spot on Law360’s 2017 Real Estate MVPs.



Maxine Hicks



DLA Piper Her biggest accomplishment this year:



The Atlanta Braves rang in the 2017 season by opening the doors on their new stadium, SunTrust Park. As a representative for the team, Hicks steered...

