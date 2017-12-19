Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:49 PM EST) -- Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP co-founder John Keker notched three major wins in his representation of Major League Baseball this year, including striking out two antitrust suits and a putative class action, earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 Sports MVPs.
John Keker
Keker Van Nest
On his biggest accomplishments this year:
Keker, a celebrated trial attorney who started his own firm in 1978, counts among his major wins for the year his success at defeating two challenges brought against Major League Baseball’s nearly century-old exemption...
MVP: Keker Van Nest's John Keker
