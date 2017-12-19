MVP: Gordon & Rees' Nancy Erfle

Law360, San Francisco (December 19, 2017, 3:53 PM EST) -- Gordon & Rees LLP's Nancy M. Erfle has taken the lead on managing Imerys Talc America Inc. in its fight against a mass tort that's ballooned over the past year to include more than 7,000 cases alleging talc-based body powder products cause ovarian cancer, landing her among Law360's 2017 Product Liability MVPs.
Nancy Erfle
Gordon & Rees
Her biggest case:
Throughout her career, Erfle has served on national mass tort litigation teams on behalf of pharmaceutical and automotive clients. But the Imerys litigation, which she took...
