MVP: WilmerHale's Matthew Martens

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:56 PM EST) -- WilmerHale’s Matthew Martens scored an enormous victory over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this year when he convinced a federal judge to toss the agency’s fraud claims against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, making Martens one of Law360’s Securities MVPs for 2017.

Matthew Martens

WilmerHale His biggest accomplishment:

Without a doubt, it was winning the dismissal, with prejudice, of the SEC’s case against Paxton. In a high-profile lawsuit filed in April 2016, the Wall Street regulator accused the powerful Texas attorney general of fraud, for...
