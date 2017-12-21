MVP: Paul Weiss' Audra Soloway

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:40 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP’s Audra Soloway played a critical role this year in ending the courtroom battles holding up Alere Inc.’s eventual $5.3 billion acquisition by Abbott Laboratories, while securing wins and resolutions for clients including Citigroup Inc., making her one of Law360’s Securities MVPs of 2017.



Audra Soloway



Paul Weiss Her biggest accomplishment:



For her, it's been working on the Paul Weiss team that helped prevent drugmaker Abbott from reneging on its pledge to buy the diagnostic company Alere.



The two health...

