MVP: Ropes & Gray's Harvey Wolkoff

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:58 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP's Harvey Wolkoff obtained a nearly $100 million award for LoJack after convincing a Hong Kong arbitration tribunal that the company’s battery supplier had misrepresented the quality of its batteries, securing the relative newcomer to the practice area a spot among Law360’s 2017 International Arbitration MVPs.
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Wolkoff told Law360 that his biggest accomplishment over the past year, and his biggest challenge, came in the LoJack case, in which a Hong Kong International Arbitration...
