MVP: McDermott's Christopher Jedrey

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:04 PM EST) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP’s Christopher Jedrey led the stunningly swift transformation of a modestly sized hospital company into the country's largest privately held, for-profit health care system, placing him among Law360’s 2017 Health MVPs.



Christopher Jedrey



McDermott His biggest accomplishment this year:



Jedrey served as lead counsel for Steward Health Care System LLC, shepherding a series of deals that saw the Boston-based hospital company morph into a massive system that now runs 36 hospitals in 10 states — a transformation that occurred in just one...

