MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Ronald Creamer

Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 4:07 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP’s Ronald E. Creamer Jr., who leads the firm’s tax group as well as its mergers and acquisitions practice, played a key role in Enbridge Inc.’s merger with Spectra Energy Corp. in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $28 billion, helping land him a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Tax MVPs.

Ronald Creamer

His biggest accomplishment this year:

Creamer helped bring together two North American pipeline companies to form one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the world...
