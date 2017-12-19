MVP: Davis Wright's Peter Karanjia

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2017, 4:09 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP’s Peter Karanjia scored crucial telecommunications law wins in multiple circuit courts this year, including an important victory in a case over a massive Federal Communications Commission contract involving call connections, earning him a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Telecommunications MVPs.



Peter Karanjia



Davis Wright This year’s biggest accomplishment:



Karanjia helped successfully defend the Federal Communications Commission decision to switch providers for its $460 million-a-year local number portability administrator contract running a database that allows phone users to keep their number when...

