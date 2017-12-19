MVP: Gibson Dunn's Thomas Dupree Jr.

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:12 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP’s Thomas Dupree Jr. translated a D.C. Circuit win dismantling Amtrak’s regulatory power into another victory by getting the Eighth Circuit to strike a Surface Transportation Board railroad performance rule, upending the regulatory regime for railroads and earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 Transportation MVPs.

Thomas Dupree Jr.

Gibson Dunn His biggest accomplishment this year

Dupree is a trial and appellate ace who has argued more than 80 appeals before each of the 13 federal circuits, as well as the U.S....
