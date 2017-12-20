MVP: Kirkland's Sara Zablotney

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:35 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP's Sara Zablotney has advised on tax aspects of major deals this year, including notable spinoff transactions for Energy Future Holdings and Wyndham Worldwide, placing her on Law360's list of 2017 Tax MVPs.



Sara Zablotney



Kirkland & Ellis Notable work this year:



Zablotney helped guide Energy Future Holdings Corp. through the tax issues associated with Chapter 11, including receiving a first-of-its-kind Internal Revenue Service ruling that allowed for the tax-free spinoff of Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Co.



She also advised Bristol-Myers Squibb Co....

To view the full article, register now.