MVP: Quinn Emanuel's Victoria Maroulis

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 3:40 PM EST) -- Victoria Maroulis of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP helped Samsung convince the Supreme Court it shouldn't have to completely fork over smartphone profits totaling nearly a half-billion dollars to Apple for infringing three design patents, securing her a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Telecommunications MVPs.



Victoria Maroulis



Quinn Emanuel Her biggest accomplishment of the past year:



Maroulis participated in Samsung Electronics Co. v. Apple from its start in 2011 to a unanimous 8-0 Supreme Court reversal for Samsung last December, in which the high court...

To view the full article, register now.