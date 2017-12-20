Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 3:45 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP’s Lisa S. Blatt led the Washington Redskins’ successful fight to restore its canceled trademark registrations, including writing a colorful amicus brief cited by the Supreme Court as it found a bar on offensive marks unconstitutional, securing her a place among Law360’s 2017 Sports MVPs.
Lisa Blatt
Arnold & Porter
Her biggest accomplishment this year:
Blatt, head of her firm's appellate and Supreme Court practice, characterized the Redskins case, her first time representing a football team, as a come-from-behind win since...
MVP: Arnold & Porter's Lisa Blatt
