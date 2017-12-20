MVP: Skadden's Richard Witzel Jr.

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:49 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP’s Richard C. Witzel Jr. has helped guide almost $50 billion worth of deals in the last year, including a $30 billion blockbuster that shook up the aerospace and defense industry and was clinched on Labor Day, earning him a spot on Law360’s list of 2017 Mergers & Acquisitions MVPs.



Richard Witzel Jr.



Skadden Why he's an m&a attorney:



Witzel, a partner at Skadden who has been with the firm for almost two decades, knew from a young age that...

