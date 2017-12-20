MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Robert Giuffra Jr.

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:04 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP’s Robert Giuffra Jr. has helped Volkswagen settle and litigate claims over its diesel emissions software this year, including securing final approval for a $14.7 billion deal with agencies and consumers, earning him a spot as one of Law360's 2017 Product Liability MVPs.



Robert Giuffra Jr.



Sullivan & Cromwell His biggest accomplishment:



In the past year, Giuffra has helped Volkswagen AG pare down the extensive litigation that arose from allegations it installed software in some of its diesel vehicles to cheat federal emissions...

