MVP: Dentons' William O'Brien

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:50 PM EST) -- Dentons’ William T. O’Brien won the enforcement of a $42 million award for Leidos Inc. against the Greek government and had the judgment increased to $63 million in a U.S. federal court over the past year, landing him among Law360’s 2017 International Arbitration MVPs.



O’Brien said he knew he wanted to work in litigation since participating in moot court in high school, an extracurricular that has students act out legal proceedings. He started his career litigating in...

