MVP: Dechert's Andrew Levander

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:45 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP’s Andrew J. Levander steered Takata to a $1 billion settlement in a criminal case over potentially fatal air bag inflators and represented Fox News in sexual harassment litigation over the past year, earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 White Collar MVPs.



Andrew Levander



Dechert His biggest accomplishment this year:



Levander said his work on the Takata Corp. criminal settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice allowed for the survival and eventual sale of the company by, among other things, winning an agreement that $850...

