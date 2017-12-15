Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:45 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP’s Andrew J. Levander steered Takata to a $1 billion settlement in a criminal case over potentially fatal air bag inflators and represented Fox News in sexual harassment litigation over the past year, earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 White Collar MVPs.
Andrew Levander
Dechert
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Levander said his work on the Takata Corp. criminal settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice allowed for the survival and eventual sale of the company by, among other things, winning an agreement that $850...
MVP: Dechert's Andrew Levander
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login