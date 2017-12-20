MVP: Fried Frank's Tal Golomb

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:07 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP’s Tal Golomb led deals this year that are transforming New York City real estate, from a Penn Station redevelopment project to a Hudson Yards building that will house BlackRock, landing him a spot on Law360’s 2017 Real Estate MVPs.



Tal Golomb



Fried Frank His biggest accomplishment this year:



The $1.6 billion project to convert the James A. Farley Post Office building on Manhattan’s West Side into a train hall is the first step in a greater plan, almost 20...

To view the full article, register now.