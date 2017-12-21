MVP: Wiley Rein's Jennifer Hindin

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:54 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP’s Jennifer Hindin has played a key role this year in obtaining Federal Communications Commission approval for satellite companies to launch spacecraft that will track airplanes around the globe and beam internet to remote areas of the United States, landing her among Law360's 2017 Telecommunications MVPs.



Jennifer Hindin



Wiley Rein Her biggest accomplishment this year:



Satellite company Iridium Communications Inc.'s $3 billion deal to launch its 68-spacecraft satellite constellation will provide coverage for tracking airplanes anywhere in the world. Hindin helped gain FCC approval...

