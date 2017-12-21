MVP: Robins Kaplan's Tara Sutton

Law360, Philadelphia (December 21, 2017, 3:01 PM EST) -- Tara Sutton, the chair of the mass tort group at Robins Kaplan LLP, helped reach a $300 million settlement in August for clients with claims against Daiichi Sankyo Inc. and Forest Laboratories Inc. over the blood pressure drug Benicar, earning her a spot among Law360’s Product Liability MVPs for 2017.



Tara Sutton



Robins Kaplan Her biggest accomplishment this year:



Sutton said her greatest achievement of the year was likely the global settlement she helped strike to resolve claims over the adequacy of warnings that Benicar could...

