MVP: O'Melveny's Mark Robertson

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 3:06 PM EST) -- O’Melveny & Myers LLP’s Mark W. Robertson has scored numerous victories as lead counsel for American Airlines Inc., including in several labor disputes brought by pilots concerning the seniority agreement reached after the airline's merger with US Airways, earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 Transportation MVPs.



O'Melveny His biggest accomplishment of the year:



Robertson said his ability to notch win after win while representing AA in a number of different cases was his most significant achievement.



In April, Robertson convinced a New York...

