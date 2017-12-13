How Will Hiring With AI Impact Discrimination Claims?

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 12:11 PM EST) -- Can you imagine having a robot interview your company’s job candidates? As shocking as it sounds this is not science fiction. As more and more companies move toward use of artificial intelligence (or AI) in their human resources functions, one of the areas in which AI may have the biggest, most immediate impact is in the hiring process. And new forms of technology are constantly emerging, which promise to streamline the application, interview and hiring process. For example, technology firms are developing AI that can be...

To view the full article, register now.