5 Events That Rocked The Legal Industry In 2017

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 1:37 PM EST) -- From increasing stratification among law firms to the growing threat of cyberattacks, here are some of the major events that shaped the legal industry in 2017.



Law Firms Are Disappearing



Through mergers, acquisitions and — in rare cases — dissolutions, 2017 saw multiple law firms disappear from the map, the result of an ever-tightening legal market and part of a trend that experts expect to continue unabated into the next year.



"I think you're going to continue to see more mergers or really acquisitions characterized as...

To view the full article, register now.