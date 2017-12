Crowell & Moring Adds Ex-Dentons Chem Industry Pro

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:43 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has expanded its environment and natural resources group with the addition of a partner from Dentons who has more than two decades of experience with chemicals and pesticides law.



Michael Boucher has joined Crowell & Moring in Washington, D.C., the firm said in a Dec. 6 release, bringing with him his practice of advising pesticide makers, retailers and distributors on federal and state regulations. Boucher told Law360 on Wednesday he wanted a firm with a nationally ranked environmental practice in many areas...

