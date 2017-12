Inside And Outside, Counsel Everywhere Need To Adapt

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:03 AM EST) -- After weathering a volatile year, the legal profession has returned to a tentative state of normalcy, but market pressures, regulatory uncertainty and innovations in technology will alter the way firms and legal departments manage themselves, according to a report released Tuesday by Major Lindsey & Africa.



Both inside and outside counsel will face challenges in recruitment and cost pressures, owing to lingering political and economic unpredictability, which will put pressure particularly on middle-market firms and corporate legal departments to refocus on running their operations to deliver...

To view the full article, register now.