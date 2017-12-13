Lawyers Under Fire: The 2017 Year-End Ethics Review

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 11:35 AM EST) -- How far can you go and still be inside the ethical lines?



It’s a question lawyers zealously representing clients must ask themselves frequently, and one at the heart of some of this year’s biggest lawyer-focused cases and controversies. They include a multitude of questions raised this fall about litigator extraordinaire David Boies, and another case expected to spur more privilege challenges from general counsels targeting their own employers.



Here are five groundbreaking decisions and disputes from 2017 every professional liability lawyer should know.



David Boies’ Star...

To view the full article, register now.