KKR, FS Investments Team Up For $18B Biz Development Co.

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 7:47 PM EST) -- Alternative investment manager FS Investments said Monday it is teaming up with KKR & Co. LP to create an $18 billion business development company, ending a partnership with Blackstone Group LP’s credit investment platform.



The deal will allow the partnership to provide advisory services to a quartet of business development companies already sponsored by FS Investments, as well as KKR-sponsored BDC Corporate Capital Trust Inc. In addition, the companies said it will be possible for the FS Investments funds to co-invest with other KKR funds and...

