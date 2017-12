Fed. Circ. Upholds Ruling Axing Forest's Namenda Patents

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a Delaware judge's decision that Forest Laboratories’ six patents on the Alzheimer's drug Namenda are invalid as indefinite in a win for Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., which is planning a generic version of the drug.



Forest Laboratories Inc. had contended that the lower court erred in its claim construction, saying the court was wrong to require that both the profiles of the extended- and immediate-release formulations of the drug come from “measurements in human pharmacokinetic studies,” but the three-judge panel...

