Senate Sets Up Vote For 'Not Qualified' Trump Judge Pick

Law360, Washington (December 11, 2017, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Senate on Monday advanced the nomination of Husch Blackwell LLP senior counsel L. Steven Grasz to an Eighth Circuit vacancy, despite Democrats' protests citing his "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association.



Monday’s 48-47 vote to end debate on Grasz’s nomination kicks off a week of votes for high-profile judicial vacancies, which would give President Donald Trump a full 12 appellate judges confirmed in the first year of his administration. Grasz’s nomination has advanced despite the ABA’s “not qualified” rating over concerns that he...

