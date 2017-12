House Bill To Put Limits On Bank Agency Account Closures

Law360, Washington (December 11, 2017, 9:38 PM EST) -- Federal bank regulators would have new limits on ordering account closures in a bill passed by the House of Representatives on Monday, mandating that agencies have a reason beyond "reputational risk" to the firm to order an account closed.



The Financial Institution Customer Protection Act from Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., takes aim squarely at an Obama administration practice by bank regulators that critics say unfairly iced disfavored industries out of the U.S. financial system. The House passed the bill 395-2 on Monday. Under the program, which...

To view the full article, register now.