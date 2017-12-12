Baker Botts Adds Ex-McDermott Litigator To IP Practice

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:26 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has expanded its intellectual property practice with the addition of a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner with 16 years of experience in patent litigation.



Michael V. O’Shaughnessy joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner earlier this month, the second major addition to their intellectual property practice since the fall, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.



“We are thrilled that Michael has decided to join our firm. He is a first-class IP lawyer and adds to what is...

To view the full article, register now.