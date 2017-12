Nestle Unit Loses Bid To Shed Contractor's Claim In Ch. 11

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 7:55 PM EST) -- A Nestle bottled water unit on Monday lost an appeal seeking to invalidate an arbitration claim brought by a distributor that later reorganized in bankruptcy, as a Sixth Circuit panel found the debtor had provided enough detail to preserve the claim in its Chapter 11 plan.



Mountain Glacier LLC can pick up where it left off in an arbitration dispute with Nestle Waters North America Inc. after a unanimous Sixth Circuit panel affirmed that Mountain Glacier had sufficiently reserved a pending claim against Nestle in its...

