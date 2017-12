Fla. Justices To Hear Row Over Judge's Facebook Friends

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court said Monday it will consider whether a judge should be disqualified from presiding over a case for being Facebook friends with opposing counsel, setting the stage for the court to refine the Sunshine State’s laws on judges' social media use.



The decision comes after the Herssein Law Group asked the high court to review an appellate court’s decision denying its petition to disqualify Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko from presiding over its fraud suit, launched in July 2015 against the United Services Automobile...

To view the full article, register now.