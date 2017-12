Kozinski Porn Claims Put Heat On 9th Circ. Chief To Act

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 6:06 PM EST) -- The head of the Ninth Circuit has a few options for answering allegations that Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski showed porn to female clerks and engaged in sexual banter about them, but ignoring the issue shouldn’t be one of them, federal court watchers said.



In light of massive public attention on sexual harassment, recent problems with judges that weren’t addressed quickly and Judge Kozinski’s own history involving porn, Chief Judge Sidney Thomas should move quickly to start a review of his behavior, experts said.



And while the...

