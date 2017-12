NLRB Partial Settlements Shift Is Trump Board's 1st Reversal

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 8:55 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board said Monday that its judges can sign off on partial settlement proposals even if the agency’s general counsel and the charging party in a given case object, restoring the board’s “reasonableness” settlement standard in the Trump board’s first reversal of Obama-era policy.



The board’s three Republican members voted to overturn the board’s 2016 U.S. Postal Service ruling that judges can’t accept partial settlements without the blessing of the general counsel and charging party, giving the go-ahead to an offer by the...

