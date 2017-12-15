DOL Fiduciary Rule — Still Very Much Alive

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:36 AM EST) -- On Nov. 29, 2017, the U.S. Department of Labor released a final rule extending the transition period for compliance with certain requirements of the Conflict of Interest Rulemaking package (commonly known as the Fiduciary Rule) by 18 months to July 1, 2019.[1] While certain requirements of the Fiduciary Rule have been delayed, the expanded definition of a fiduciary (with respect to those who render investment advice for a fee or other compensation) and the standards to which such fiduciaries are to be held are in effect....

