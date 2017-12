Ex-Home Health Co. Owner Gets 9 Years For Medicare Fraud

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 1:45 PM EST) -- The owner of a now-defunct Miami home health agency must serve more than nine years in prison and pay $15.1 million in restitution after pleading guilty to charging Medicare for services patients weren’t eligible to receive, federal prosecutors said Monday.



Yunesky Fornaris, 38, had pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for his role in the $15 million conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice said. In addition to serving 115 months in prison and paying restitution, Senior U.S. District Judge...

