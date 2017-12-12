UK Lawmaker Challenges HSBC Over Pension Payment Cuts

By William Shaw

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 2:40 PM GMT) -- Pension trustees for HSBC Bank PLC faced pressure on Tuesday to explain why some former staff had received reduced payments, despite company profits hitting nearly $15 billion earlier this year.

Frank Field, chairman of the House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee, wrote to the scheme's trustees after “suprised” retirees discovered that their payments had been cut via a procedure known as “clawback.” This enables schemes to reduce payments when a member becomes eligible for the state pension, offsetting the arrival of state support.

HSBC reported...
