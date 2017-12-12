Banks Key To Helping Green Finance Bloom, EU Official Says

By Paige Long

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 5:31 PM GMT) -- The European Commission is close to finalizing ambitious policy measures aimed at strengthening the role financial services can play in the development of a more sustainable economy, a senior EU official said Tuesday.

Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president in charge of financial stability and financial services at the commission, told a Paris conference that the commission will launch an “action plan” in March 2018, setting out a series of policies designed to stimulate investment in the sustainable finance markets.

He said that included alongside measures to strengthen...
