FCA Imposes New Rules To Aid Bank Account Comparisons

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 12:48 PM GMT) -- U.K. banks will be forced to reveal all the operational and security incidents they experience from August next year under new rules unveiled on Tuesday by the Financial Conduct Authority, which wants to make it easier for consumers to compare providers.



Banks and building societies are to be made to reveal to customers the operational and security incidents they experience from next August. (AP) The FCA said the new rules will apply to banks, building societies and any other institutions that accept deposits and provide payment...

To view the full article, register now.