PRA Seeks To Cut Capital Buffer Burden For Insurers

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 5:47 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority set out draft expectations on Tuesday about the way insurance companies adjust the size of their capital buffers to give them greater flexibility under the European Union’s Solvency II rulebook.



The PRA, a regulatory and supervisory arm of the Bank of England, is consulting on how insurers change their “internal models,” which permit them to tailor their capital requirements rather than accepting a “one size fits all” approach from the EU.



“The proposals are aimed at reducing the burden on firms...

To view the full article, register now.