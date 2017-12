EBA Finalizes Rules For Firms Appointing Payments Contact

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 6:07 PM GMT) -- Financial institutions gearing up for the EU’s incoming payments reforms received finalized criteria for establishing a so-called central contact point from the European Banking Authority on Tuesday, one month ahead of the new directive coming into force.



The EBA has published regulatory technical standards specifying the criteria firms should use when determining the functions of a “central contact point” and for when they assess the appropriateness of such an appointment.



The EU’s second Payment Services Directive, known as PSD2, will apply in all EU member states...

