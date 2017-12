Film Scheme Investors Lose Tax Payment Battle With HMRC

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 4:48 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed a group of film scheme investors’ bid to overturn a High Court decision giving the country’s tax authority the go-ahead to demand upfront payments from taxpayers before they have a chance to challenge the amount.



Investors led by Nigel Rowe, who is being chased by HM Revenue & Customs for £270,148 in disputed tax after he invested in high-risk British films in the 2000s, had sought to challenge the tax department’s powers, which are known as accelerated payment...

To view the full article, register now.