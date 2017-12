Fla. Gov.'s Measure To Make Tax Hikes Harder Advances

Law360, Miami (December 12, 2017, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Florida Constitution Revision Commission committee on Tuesday advanced a proposed amendment backed by Gov. Rick Scott that would require the Legislature to reach a two-thirds supermajority to raise any taxes or fees.



The 5-0 vote by the Finance and Taxation Committee sends the measure to the full commission — a 37-member body convened every 20 years to review the constitution — which is working on proposals for amendments to put before the state's voters on the November 2018 ballot.



The proposal was presented by Finance and...

