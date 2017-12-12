Senate Dems Protest Energy Tax Provisions In Reform Bill
As the House and Senate meet in conference to meld the two different tax reform bills that each body passed, Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and other members of the Senate Climate Change Task Force encouraged the conferees to remove a few provisions identified as negatively impacting the renewable energy industry....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login