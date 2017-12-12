Senate Dems Protest Energy Tax Provisions In Reform Bill

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:10 PM EST) -- A group of Senate Democrats on Tuesday denounced Republican tax reform legislation for removing incentives for renewable energy such as wind and solar while propping up the fossil fuel industry.



As the House and Senate meet in conference to meld the two different tax reform bills that each body passed, Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and other members of the Senate Climate Change Task Force encouraged the conferees to remove a few provisions identified as negatively impacting the renewable energy industry....

