Ardian Sells €1B Infrastructure Portfolio To APG, AXA

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:28 PM EST) -- France-based private equity firm Ardian has agreed to sell a portfolio of infrastructure-related assets valued at over €1 billion to the asset management companies APG Group and AXA Group, the company said Tuesday.



Ardian's portfolio comes from a infrastructure fund that closed in 2007 and contains eight assets in various regions. Ardian's sale follows an initial commitment that the fund would explore a sale after the 10-year mark. APG and AXA have been shareholders of the portfolio since 2006. Ardian will remain asset manager and adviser...

